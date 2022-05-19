Good Versus Evil: ‘New Girl’ Gets Philosophical

To demonstrate she’s right, “Jess” puts up with a lot of crazy behavior from total strangers, including her building’s lonely landlord. The argument between her and “Nick” gets so wild, they get in a game of chicken with the oblivious property owner who thinks the two are trying to seduce him.

The three actors also share that Bruce Willis was almost cast as the episode’s titular proprietor, but the show’s producers never heard back from his agents. Instead, the role went to Jeff Kober, who took a break from his role as “Jacob Hale Jr.” on Sons of Anarchy to play the unsettling building manager "Remy."

To hear Deschanel, Simone, and Morris breakdown the entire episode, as well as their opinions on good vs evil, check out "The Landlord" on Welcome to Our Show, the weekly New Girl rewatch podcast and can be found on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

