This Is California's Best Cake

Cake is one of the most well-known desserts for a reason. It's perfect for milestone celebrations like birthdays or promotions while also being a delicious finish to a meal. Or you could snag a slice for snack -- we're not judging!

Since there are thousands of places baking delicious and fresh cakes, Eat This, Not That! took up the task of finding the best cake in every state.

"We decided to take a (virtual) trip around America to determine the best cake in every state," according to the website. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

What did writers pick for California? Matcha Cake from Cream Pan Bakery!

Here's why they chose this amazing bakery's delicious creation:

"It's no secret that California has stellar matcha products, ranging from lattes to (you guessed it!) cakes. Located in Orange County, Cream Pan Bakery is "influenced by French and Japanese baking methods" and the light, fluffy matcha cake isn't to be missed."

If you're craving a slice of matcha cake, you can find Cream Pan Bakery at 602 El Camino Real in Tustin, or 15945 Harbor Blvd. in Fountain Valley. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

