This Is Ohio's Favorite Superhero

Have you ever wondered which superhero is your state's favorite?

For the third time, USDISH has asked two very important questions: Which hero (or anti-heo) was the most searched in each state in the U.S., and which universe (Marvel or DC) is better? They used SEMRush keyword volume data and Google Trends to see which state googled which superhero and comic book universe the most.

It seems like the answers change by the year. Here's what they had to say about it:

In 2018, the Marvel Universe dominated preferences across the nation. The DC Universe came roaring back in 2019 and took over as the preferred comic book universe. In 2022, Marvel is back on top, preferred in 29 states. When it comes to Marvel vs. DC characters though, DC characters are more popular across fandoms. What does that mean exactly? More people preferred DC superheroes individually but enjoyed the Marvel Universe collectively . For example, the Dark Knight was favored in Kentucky, Nevada, and Oklahoma, but that same population would rather watch a Marvel film or read their comics.

Now, the moment you've all been waiting for: Ohio's favorite superhero, or at least the one citizens searched for the most, is Deadpool!