This Is The Highest-Rated Seafood Restaurant In Los Angeles

By Zuri Anderson

May 19, 2022

Oysters are on a plate with ice and sauce
Photo: Getty Images

When you're craving seafood, nothing else can satisfy you. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best seafood restaurants in Los Angeles.

After searching the highest-rated spots for "best seafood restaurant", this eatery came in the No. 1 spot: Water Grill!

This restaurant has a nice 4 stars with over 2,300 reviews. Customers can't stop raving about this spot's amazing staff and delicious dishes, especially the calamari, crab cakes, and raw offerings such as oysters.

Yelper Ki R. spilled the deets about their time there:

"We have eaten at this establishment two times so far and it was very good both times. This time we were celebrating my wife's birthday. We ordered a seafood platter including raw oysters, clams, and cooked lobster, mussels, and crab legs. The seafood is what this place is known for, very fresh and the accompaniments (sauces, lemons) were an excellent variety, classic as well as nouveau. The entrees we ordered was the Chilean seabass and a petit filet. This ordered with sautéed mushrooms and Brussels and whipped potatoes. Everything was exceptional. Can't go wrong with classical seafood and steaks that's cooked to perfection. Thank you for another amazing experience."

You can find Water Grill at 544 S Grand Ave.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated seafood restaurants in the Portland area:

  1. Water Grill (Downtown)
  2. My Crab House (Hancock Park)
  3. Fisherman’s Outlet (Downtown)
  4. The Lobster
  5. The Drunken Crab (Valley Glen) COD Restaurant (Beverly Grove)
  6. SALT Restaurant and Bar
  7. Crab House (Koreatown)
  8. The Boiling Crab (Wilshire Center)
  9. Connie & Ted’s 
  10. EMC Seafood & Raw Bar (Wilshire Center)

Need more recommendations in LA? Check out the full list on Yelp HERE.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.