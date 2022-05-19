This Is The Most Hippie Town In Washington

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home.

That's where Thrillist comes in. Writers found the best hippie town in every state, including Washington. This destination was chosen as the Evergreen State's most hippie town: Olympia!

Writers explain why they chose the state capital:

"Tough call here between the state capital and Bellingham, the hippie town near the Canadian border that's home to Western Washington University. But Olympia is home to an even hippie-r school, The Evergreen State College. Its major contribution to American higher ed? School without grades.

That's right: In a precursor to the millennial "trophy for trying" mindset, this school encourages students to just come and learn, with no real quantifiable ways to judge them. Olympia is also terrifyingly close to Mount Rainier and its endless outdoor recreation. And despite the presence of state legislators and the lobbyists who love them, the pervasiveness of the student population gives this town a feel that's more beads than bureaucrats."

