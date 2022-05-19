Train's New Music Glitters In 'AM Gold' At Album Release Party

Taking it back to one of their very first chart-topping hits, they performed "Meet Virginia" from their 1998 self-titled album Train, which was based on a woman named Amber wearing a dress and heels who then proceeded to "whoop our butts" in a softball game against the members of Counting Crows. Then, Pat shared a hilarious story about their next song, "Play That Song." Pat recalled testing out their 2017 hit to a crowd of people before it was released. That crowd included the legendary Lionel Richie. "And he heard that the melody was borrowed from "Heart and Soul" and he just went, 'You mother f---er!' Because he was like, 'why didn't I do that?'" said Pat.

Their penultimate song was "Turn the Radio Up," featuring Jewel, who couldn't be at the album release party but will be singing the song every night when she joins the band on tour this summer. To close out the night, Train played their 2003 song "Calling All Angeles." The cathartic song was the perfect way to bookend the album release party.

Train's AM Gold was released on Friday, May 20. The band will travel across North America in support of the album along with Jewel and the Blues traveler. For tickets and more info, click here.