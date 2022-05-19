Video Shows Woman Hoarding Baby Formula Amid National Shortage

The other woman then walks away with the cart full of baby formula as the video concludes.

On Wednesday (May 18), President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to increase baby formula manufacturing after a shortage in the U.S. caused by the closure of a key plant in Michigan, CNBC reported.

The act requires suppliers to direct ingredients to baby manufacturers ahead of other companies that may use the same goods to produce other items, though it wasn't immediately clear which suppliers would be included in the order as of Wednesday.

President Biden also directed the Health and Human Services Department and Department of Agriculture to use Defense Department aircrafts to import infant formula meeting U.S. health and safety standards from overseas.