Video Shows Woman Hoarding Baby Formula Amid National Shortage
By Jason Hall
May 19, 2022
A viral video shared on TikTok shows a woman being confronted after apparently clearing a store shelf of baby formula amid a national shortage.
TikTok user "@chopnedits" shared the video earlier this month, which their "younger sister" who is a "first time mother" confronting a woman with a full cart of formula.
"This is the whole reason why there's a formula shortage," the woman filming the video said. "You come and you buy all the formula at once and there's kids who need formula today who won't be able to get it because you just bought it to stock up. That's not your problem, right?"
@chopnedits
My younger sister, first time mother… and this is the crap young mothers deal with. #youngmothers #roevswade #formula♬ original sound - Welcome Back
The other woman then walks away with the cart full of baby formula as the video concludes.
On Wednesday (May 18), President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to increase baby formula manufacturing after a shortage in the U.S. caused by the closure of a key plant in Michigan, CNBC reported.
The act requires suppliers to direct ingredients to baby manufacturers ahead of other companies that may use the same goods to produce other items, though it wasn't immediately clear which suppliers would be included in the order as of Wednesday.
President Biden also directed the Health and Human Services Department and Department of Agriculture to use Defense Department aircrafts to import infant formula meeting U.S. health and safety standards from overseas.