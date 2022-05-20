Burglary Suspects Used License Plate Flipper On Stolen Car To Evade Police
By Bill Galluccio
May 20, 2022
A pair of alleged burglars were busted in what authorities in California described as "something out of a 007 movie." The Irvine Police Department said it received a report of a white Mercedes Benz that had been involved in several vehicle thefts in the area.
When officers pulled over the vehicle, they were shocked by what they found. The car was equipped with a license plate flipper that allowed the driver to switch plates with the push of a button. The alleged burglars also installed a device in the Mercedes, which was previously reported stolen, that was able to siphon gas from other vehicles.
"The suspect vehicle was something out of @007 movie. Officers discovered a device that would flip the vehicle's license plate with the push of a button and an elaborate gas siphoning device that transferred fuel directly into the vehicle's gas tank," the department wrote on Instagram.
In addition to the high-tech gadgets, officers also found burglary tools, evidence of identify theft, and stolen property in the car.
Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, were taken in custody and are facing charges of suspicion of vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.
Kambour is being held on $95,100 bail, while Huynh's bail was set at $50,000.