Burglary Suspects Used License Plate Flipper On Stolen Car To Evade Police

A pair of alleged burglars were busted in what authorities in California described as "something out of a 007 movie." The Irvine Police Department said it received a report of a white Mercedes Benz that had been involved in several vehicle thefts in the area.

When officers pulled over the vehicle, they were shocked by what they found. The car was equipped with a license plate flipper that allowed the driver to switch plates with the push of a button. The alleged burglars also installed a device in the Mercedes, which was previously reported stolen, that was able to siphon gas from other vehicles.

"The suspect vehicle was something out of @007 movie. Officers discovered a device that would flip the vehicle's license plate with the push of a button and an elaborate gas siphoning device that transferred fuel directly into the vehicle's gas tank," the department wrote on Instagram.