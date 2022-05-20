Dreezy & Hit-Boy Drop New Joint Album 'HITGIRL'

Dreezy is representing for the ladies with her first-ever joint project with Hit-Boy. The Chicago rapper delivered a scorching-hot project with a handful of clever collaborations with the help of the super producer.



On Friday, May 20, Dreezy and Hit-Boy dropped off their joint album HITGIRL. The album executively produced by Hit-Boy includes 10 songs including her newly released singles "They Not Ready" and "Balance My Lows" featuring Coi Leray. The album also contains fresh collaborations with Future, Jeremih and Ink. Before the album dropped, Dreezy reiterated that it was Hit-Boy's first collaborative project with a woman and praised her first collaboration with Future.