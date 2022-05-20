Dreezy & Hit-Boy Drop New Joint Album 'HITGIRL'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 20, 2022
Dreezy is representing for the ladies with her first-ever joint project with Hit-Boy. The Chicago rapper delivered a scorching-hot project with a handful of clever collaborations with the help of the super producer.
On Friday, May 20, Dreezy and Hit-Boy dropped off their joint album HITGIRL. The album executively produced by Hit-Boy includes 10 songs including her newly released singles "They Not Ready" and "Balance My Lows" featuring Coi Leray. The album also contains fresh collaborations with Future, Jeremih and Ink. Before the album dropped, Dreezy reiterated that it was Hit-Boy's first collaborative project with a woman and praised her first collaboration with Future.
"This @Hit_Boy 1st time doing a collab project w a girl so “Hit Girl” was perf," Dreezy tweeted in response to a fan's question. "& it sound like a Hit man. So she got that bad bitch vibe, it match the music too."
"Me and @1future !!!" she admitted when asked about which collaboration she's excited about. "This our 1st collab and he did it on the spot. We did 2 songs that night.
HITGIRL is the first project she's delivered since she was nominated for a Grammy for her songwriting work on H.E.R's Back of My Mind album. The album, which is her first independent release, serves as the follow-up to Dreezy's 2019 project Big Dreez. That album also had 10 tracks with contributions from Jeremih, Kash Doll, Jacquees, Offset and Derez Deshon.
Dreey has no plans on stopping while she's ahead. She's already working on her next album coming soon. For now, listen to Dreezy and Hit-Boy's HITGIRL below.