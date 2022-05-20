Firefighter Shot And Killed By Stranded Motorist He Stopped To Help

A volunteer firefighter from Indiana was shot and killed by a motorist who was stranded on the side of the road. Authorities said that Justin Moore, 31, was driving his Ford Escape when he ran out of gas.

Moore pulled over, and Palmyra Police Department officer Zachary Holly responded to the scene to provide assistance. A few minutes later, Jacob McClanahan, who works for the Harrison County Highway Department and volunteers as a firefighter, saw the motorist on the side of the road and pulled over to offer his help as well.

Moore had a small knife on him, and Holly asked him to place it in the backseat of his car. As Moore went to put the knife away, he grabbed a shotgun from the vehicle and shot at Holly, who returned fire. As the two exchanged shots, McClanahan was fatally struck by the gunfire.

Moore was also killed in the shootout with Holly.

Investigators are trying to determine why Moore, who is from Kentucky, opened fire and why he was driving through Indiana.

"Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping & rendering aid. Jacob is a true hero that will forever be remembered living the selfless life he did," the Harrison Township Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "A true firefighter that was always there when you needed help. Godspeed Jacob T. McClanahan. Your brothers at Harrison Township will miss you. Gone but never forgotten."