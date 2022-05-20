FOX Makes Super Bowl Decision Amid Tom Brady's New Deal: Report

Tom Brady is more likely to play in Super Bowl LVII than call it.

FOX Sports reportedly has a deal in place to make former NFL tight end Greg Olsen the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt for the next Super Bowl, despite Brady having a record-setting deal in place to serve as lead analyst "immediately following his playing career," sources told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Brady hasn't yet confirmed when he'll retire and assume his role with FOX, however, many questioned whether he'd be available to call Super Bowl LVII should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- currently listed as having the best odds to win the NFC championship (+320) according to FanDuel -- fall short of 'the Big Game.'

The decision likely means Olsen -- who joined FOX Sports upon his NFL retirement in 2021 -- will serve as FOX Sports' lead analyst for the 2022 season and become a major target to be acquired as a lead analyst for other networks moving forward.

Earlier this month, Marchand reported Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.

The deal is significantly larger than his $332,962,392 career earnings -- which include the $30 million he's due for the upcoming 2022 season -- in contracts with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his NFL playing career, according to Spotrac.com.

It's worth noting that Brady has voluntarily taken a reduced salary throughout his playing career to free up his teams' cap space, which included accepting a restructured contract with the Bucs last month.

FOX Sports corporate spokesman Brian Nick said the company hasn't publicly release details of the deal and said "what has been reported isn't an accurate description," though not specifying the inaccuracy of the reports, ProFootballTalk.com reports.

On Tuesday (May 10), FOX Sports announced Brady would serve as its lead analyst for NFL coverage "immediately following his playing career" in a tweet shared on Tuesday (May 10).