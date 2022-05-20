FOX Makes Super Bowl Decision Amid Tom Brady's New Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
May 20, 2022
Tom Brady is more likely to play in Super Bowl LVII than call it.
FOX Sports reportedly has a deal in place to make former NFL tight end Greg Olsen the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt for the next Super Bowl, despite Brady having a record-setting deal in place to serve as lead analyst "immediately following his playing career," sources told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
Brady hasn't yet confirmed when he'll retire and assume his role with FOX, however, many questioned whether he'd be available to call Super Bowl LVII should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- currently listed as having the best odds to win the NFC championship (+320) according to FanDuel -- fall short of 'the Big Game.'
The decision likely means Olsen -- who joined FOX Sports upon his NFL retirement in 2021 -- will serve as FOX Sports' lead analyst for the 2022 season and become a major target to be acquired as a lead analyst for other networks moving forward.
Earlier this month, Marchand reported Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.
The deal is significantly larger than his $332,962,392 career earnings -- which include the $30 million he's due for the upcoming 2022 season -- in contracts with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his NFL playing career, according to Spotrac.com.
It's worth noting that Brady has voluntarily taken a reduced salary throughout his playing career to free up his teams' cap space, which included accepting a restructured contract with the Bucs last month.
FOX Sports corporate spokesman Brian Nick said the company hasn't publicly release details of the deal and said "what has been reported isn't an accurate description," though not specifying the inaccuracy of the reports, ProFootballTalk.com reports.
On Tuesday (May 10), FOX Sports announced Brady would serve as its lead analyst for NFL coverage "immediately following his playing career" in a tweet shared on Tuesday (May 10).
"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022
"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement through the FOX Sports: NFL Twitter account. "We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."
Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account, before unretiring on March 13.
"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.