Have You Stayed At The Most Unique Hotel In Ohio?

By Logan DeLoye

May 20, 2022

Would you stay up in a treehouse for a weekend? What if it featured luxury amenities such as showers, stain-glass windows and its own kitchen?

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the most unique hotel in all of Ohio is the The Mohicans Treehouse Hotel. The Mohicans Treehouse Hotel is unique solely for the fact that it is an actual treehouse. Located in the northeastern corner of the state, this hotel has been featured on Discovery Channel and was designed very sustainably.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about The Mohicans Treehouse Hotel

"If the wilds of northeastern Ohio have never crossed your mind as a fantastic getaway destination, you clearly haven’t had the pleasure of kicking back in one of the Mohicans’ elevated home-away-from-homes. The ever-evolving network of treehouses and freeshanding cabins practically oozes whimsy, from a sky-high vintage Airstream-turned-luxury suite to the Brew Haus, a stained glass- and beer-centric structure that got its start on Discovery Channel's hit Tree House Masters. Pick your poison from the dozen or so sustainably designed concepts dotting the hilly, backwoods landscape, equipped with all the standards plus perks like kitchenettes, outdoor showers, firepits, and—yes—central heat and air conditioning."

For more information regarding the coolest hotel in each state visit HERE.

