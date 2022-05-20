“We are extremely thankful to all the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you,” the estate said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the community of hip-hop artists who came together to help us assemble Prodigy’s last projects. The music belongs to all of you and we are glad we can make it available again and forever.”



Prodigy passed away in 2017 after he suffered from complications from sickle cell anemia. Since 2019, only Mobb Deep's discography and two other projects were available for streaming due to what the estate has referred to as "legal disputes between the estate, which is run by the late artist’s family, and former associates of the artist.” The albums and EP's that are now available for streaming include his solo debut H.N.I.C. (2000) and its two sequels, along with The Bumpy Johnson Album (2012), Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) (2017), his joint effort with The Alchemist, Albert Einstein (2013), and his collaborative album with Boogz Boogetz, Young Rollin Stoned (2014).



The first single from The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine, which is entitled "You Will See," is set to drop on June 10. The album is the second installment of a trilogy with The Book of the Dead scheduled to drop in 2023. In addition to two solo albums, Mobb Deep is also working on dropping a new album with Havoc taking the lead. As of this report, there's no confirmation on when the Mobb Deep album will drop.