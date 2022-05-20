S&P 500 Falls Into Bear Market As Stocks Continue To Tumble

The S&P 500 entered into bear market territory on Friday (May 20) as stocks continued to tumble. Since reaching a record high of 4,796 in January, the S&P has lost over 20% of its value, joining the Nasdaq in bear market territory.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are both headed for their seventh-straight week in the red, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to be down for the eighth consecutive week. The last time that happened was in 1923.

The downturn is caused by investors' concerns over rising inflation and weak quarterly earnings reports from several companies.

"This week's decline felt as if the market was starting to recognize that earnings growth and S&P 500 profitability may be in jeopardy as inflation will continue to be higher throughout the year," David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, wrote in a note to investors.