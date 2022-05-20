Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave Of Absence From WWE

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of chairman Vince McMahon and wife of legendary wrestler and fellow executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, announced her decision to take "a leave of absence" from the company effective on Friday (May 20).

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," McMahon tweeted on Thursday (May 19). "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan will reportedly "be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon's duties in her absence," multiple sources "at WWE" confirmed to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston.

WWE's corporate page officially lists McMahon as the company's "chief brand officer.

"In this role, she is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth across all lines of business," the website states. "Stephanie oversees WWE’s Brand, Marketing, Creative Services, Community Relations and Pop Culture strategies as well as WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships Division."