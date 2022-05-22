Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Over Suspected Salmonella Outbreak

By Bill Galluccio

May 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of select Jif peanut butter products due to possible salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said that a salmonella outbreak linked to the peanut butter has sickened 14 people in 12 states. At least two people had to be hospitalized. The FDA noted that the number of people sickened by the outbreak could be much higher.

The recalled products include creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanut butter, to-go packs of peanut butter, and other products. All the recalled jars have lot codes of 1274425 through 2140425. The lot code can be found near the best-if-used-by date.

If you have any of the recalled products, you should throw them away immediately.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The symptoms usually go away without treatment but, in rare cases, can result in hospitalization, especially among young children and elderly adults.

