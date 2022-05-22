Middle School Teacher Arrested After Child Porn Allegedly Found On Snapchat

A middle school science teacher from Virginia was arrested on child pornography charges. Authorities said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Snapchat account linked to an IP address located in Fairfax County was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators traced the IP address to the residence of Kristine Knizner, 28, who works as a general science teacher at Irving Middle School in Springfield. Officer served a search warrant and found child pornography on several social media applications that Knizer allegedly used.

She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. She was released on an unsecured $2,000 bond.

Authorities said it does not appear that any of the victims were her students. School officials told parents they would provide social workers and counselors to students and their families.

“I greatly appreciate the work of our Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics detectives and analysts. These crimes have no place in our society and certainly not here in Fairfax County,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics, in a press release.