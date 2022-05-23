BEWARE: Tick Bites Pose Increased Risk To Ohioans This Summer

With the spring's warmer weather and blooming flowers inevitably comes tick season — and the tick population is expected to surge this year, according to Ohio's Country Journal.

One tick commonly found in Ohio that Ohio State University Extension educator Tim McDermott believes you should be on the lockout for is the lone star tick. The species entered Ohio over the last decade or so and has since spread throughout the state.

Tick bites can cause severe complications, including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. In certain cases, bites from a lone star tick can also cause a severe allergy to red meat and dairy.

To prevent tick bites where in places the insect may be active, like wooded areas, McDermott suggests the following precautions (via Ohio's Country Journal):