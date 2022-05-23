Christina Perri is expecting another baby! The "Jar of Hearts" singer made the announcement on Instagram today (May 23) with an adorable video featuring her 4-year-old daughter with husband Paul Costabile, Carmella Stanley.

The video shows her daughter opening a gift box that has ultrasound photos of her baby sister inside it. "It's in my belly!" says Perri to her daughter as she gives her mom's stomach a kiss. "Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited. we've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸," Perri captioned the sweet video.

According to People, Perri announced less than two years ago that her daughter Rosie was "born silent" after pregnancy complications. The "A Thousand Years" singer previously suffered a miscarriage in 2020. She honored Rosie with a lullaby album titled Songs for Rosie and told the publication she felt it "was the best way to honor" her. "When she passed away, I felt like the songs took on a different meaning, but they're still my song choices for her," she added. Perri has a new album on the way titled a lighter shade of blue out this summer on June 24.

Watch the announcement video below.