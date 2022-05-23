Fans Of BTS, One Direction, & More Will Be The Subject Of New Documentary

The fanbases of BTS, One Direction, and more will be the subject of a new documentary titled Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up, via Deadline.

The film is based on a book by Maria Sherman titled Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS. According to the publication, the book "dives into the fangirl experiences, movements and markets of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, spotlighting the devoted girls, women and queer fans who have turned boy bands — including New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, One Direction, and BTS — into multibillion-dollar franchises that dominate both the airwaves and pop culture phenomena." Sherman's ambition for the book was to "write something that did justice to boy band fans, to celebrate their enthusiasm, undeniable influence, and life-affirming joy." The author described her excitement for the film which previously seemed like a "total fantasy", saying "I mean, in the immortal words of One Direction, what a feeling!”

Directed by Gia Coppola, the film is currently in production under studio XTR and Aggregate Films. “I’m a proud pop fangirl, so the opportunity to translate Maria’s contemporary, sharp, fun book into documentary form, a format I’ve been craving to dabble in, is beyond exciting,” said Coppola.