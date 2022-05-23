Halsey Teases New Song But Reveals Why They Can't Release It

Fans immediately flooded the comments saying they would make TikToks to help Halsey get the song out sooner. Some even pointed out that the TikTok talking about the release of the song could technically count as viral since it has the song playing over it. The singer continued, "I've been in this industry for 8 years and I've sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying that I can't release it unless they can make a viral moment on TikTok everything is marketing. and they are doing this to basically every artist these days." They went on to say "i just wanna release music, man. and i deserve better tbh. i'm tired." In a follow-up video, Halsey revealed some footage of a member of her team discussing logistics about the song. At the end of the video, the singer replied, "I just hate this. It sucks."

Halsey is currently on the Love and Power Tour which debuted last week in Florida. The opening night made headlines when the singer had to stop the show 30 minutes in to deal with fans for an unspecified reason but made an announcement to the crowd reminding them to "act like f---ing people." This is Halsey's first time on tour since having to cancel the remainder of the Manic World Tour in January 2021. The Love and Power Tour will take the singer to over 25 venues across North America. For tickets and more information, click here.