See Where Columbus Ranks Among Best Places To Live In America

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populated metro areas in the United States to determine the best places to live in 2022-2023. According to U.S. News, “to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.” To learn more about how they rank the best places to live, go here.

Columbus, Ohio, took the 66th spot, falling below Lansing, Michigan, and above Phoenix, Arizona. Here's what they had to say about the ranking:

Columbus, Ohio, is perhaps best-known for its unbridled passion for college football. The fierce loyalty to the Ohio State Buckeyes is a significant part of life here. However, look past the scarlet and gray that adorns the streets, and you will see that this metro area has much more to offer. Columbus is teeming with art, music, theater, museums and culture. Thanks to the sprawling Ohio State University and many businesses, it's also home to a bustling and energetic workforce. Locals know how to have fun, too. From the lively bars and restaurants in the Short North to the charming, historic German Village to the many parks and gardens – and, yes, to Columbus' professional and college sports teams – residents are never left looking for entertainment.

Check out the full ranking of best places to live in the U.S. here