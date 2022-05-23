See Where Columbus Ranks Among Best Places To Live In America

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 23, 2022

Aerial view of Downtown Columbus Ohio with Scioto river
Photo: Getty Images

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populated metro areas in the United States to determine the best places to live in 2022-2023. According to U.S. News, “to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.” To learn more about how they rank the best places to live, go here.

Columbus, Ohio, took the 66th spot, falling below Lansing, Michigan, and above Phoenix, Arizona. Here's what they had to say about the ranking:

Columbus, Ohio, is perhaps best-known for its unbridled passion for college football. The fierce loyalty to the Ohio State Buckeyes is a significant part of life here. However, look past the scarlet and gray that adorns the streets, and you will see that this metro area has much more to offer. Columbus is teeming with art, music, theater, museums and culture. Thanks to the sprawling Ohio State University and many businesses, it's also home to a bustling and energetic workforce. Locals know how to have fun, too. From the lively bars and restaurants in the Short North to the charming, historic German Village to the many parks and gardens – and, yes, to Columbus' professional and college sports teams – residents are never left looking for entertainment. 

Check out the full ranking of best places to live in the U.S. here, and tell us in the comments below: Did Columbus rank higher or lower than you expected it to?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.