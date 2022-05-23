Vicky And Casey White's Hideout Motel Room Has Waiting List, Spike In Price

The Evansville, Indiana motel room that former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and then-escaped inmate Casey White used as a hideout has reportedly drawn a waiting list and higher prices, a receptionist at the facility confirmed to NBC News on Monday (May 23).

Vicky and Casey White were at the center of a nationally publicized manhunt that lasted more than a week prior to being located in Evansville on May 9.

Vicky White, 56, died from self-inflicted gunshot injuries after being taken into custody in Indiana.

The former corrections officer was hospitalized after she and Casey White were located, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told CNN.

Wedding had previously told reporters "We've captured them" after prior reports that Vicky and Casey White were spotted in Indiana.

Casey White, 38, a confessed capital murder suspect, was officially booked into jail at 1:42 a.m. on May after being taken to the hospital following a pursuit and crash.

On May 2, a warrant was issued charging the corrections officer in relation to the incident.

Prior to their capture, Casey White and Vicky White -- who are not related despite sharing a last name -- were last seen leaving Lauderdale County Jail at around 9:40 a.m. on April 29, supposedly to appear at a courthouse, but never arrived, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC News.

"We know she participated" in his escape, Singleton said on May 2 via NBC News. "Whether she did that willingly or was coerced or threatened, we're not really sure, but we know for sure she did participate."

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton had previously confirmed Vicky White, who planned to retire, would lose her state-funded contributions to her pension after being charged with assisting in the escape of an inmate ﻿before the two were captured.

“Why, absolutely,” Singleton said on March 4 via AL.com when asked if Vicky White had formally been terminated following the charge. “I mean, yeah. Of course, we haven’t had time to do the paperwork. But, yes, her employment is over with the Lauderdale County sheriff’s office.”

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Vicky White was "no longer employed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office" in a statement to AL.com.

AL.com shared security footage of Vicky and Casey White leaving the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in a marked police vehicle, as well as separate surveillance video from a Florence, Alabama gas station in which the vehicle is seen at an intersection.