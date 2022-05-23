Zendaya Praised As 'Cultural Icon' In Time 100 Most Influential People

The actress was on everyone's mind this year as they watched her scrappy and soulful character Rue battle addiction on the hit HBO drama Euphoria. She also appeared on the big screen in Sam Levinson's Malcolm & Marie, as well as mainstream blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the aforementioned Dune. Villeneuve goes on to praise Zendaya calling her "A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid. Zendaya is the future."

Time Magazine released their 100 Most Influential People of 2022 on Monday, May 23, which featured six different sections: Artists, Innovators, Titans, Leaders, Icons, and Pioneers. In addition to Zendaya, other big-name celebrities appeared on the list including Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner, Oprah, Adele, Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum, Miranda Lambert, and more. Click here to see the full list.