3 Florida Beaches Among The Best For Budget Vacations

It's no secret that things have gotten more expensive over the last year, especially gas prices. With these price hikes affecting everyday living, it's time to start looking for cheaper destinations for vacations.

Enter Cheapism, which found the best beaches for budget vacations. According to their list, three Florida destinations made the cut: Destin Beach, Clearwater Beach, and Miami Beach North!

Writers explained why they picked these beaches:

Destin Beach: "The waters are a brilliant emerald green and the stunning bright white sand, composed entirely of ground Appalachian quartz, resembles sugar. Three regional airports (Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, and Panama City Beach) make Destin accessible for cheap beach vacations."