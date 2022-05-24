Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In Missouri?

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

America has a countless number of breathtaking sights to behold. From wooded valleys to deserts, the U.S. also offers a wide range of scenery for every type of adventurer. Whether you like to hike mountains or are perhaps more interested in sitting on a beach with your toes in the sand all day, there are always new places for you to check out in this country. And if you are looking to scratch your travel itch after reading this, we have got you covered. Here is the most beautiful place in Missouri.

Travel + Leisure named the Ozark National Scenic Riverways as the most beautiful place in Missouri. Here is what they had to say about it:

The spring-fed Current and Jacks Fork rivers anchor this national park. Swim, canoe, and fish in its crystal-clear waters and explore the area's caves (more than 300 have been discovered so far, some only accessible by boat), trails, natural springs, and historic mills.

Have you ever been to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways before? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the rest of the “totally subjective” state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the United States right here!

