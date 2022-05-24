Hyundai Recalls Over 200,000 Vehicles Because The Seat Belts Could Explode

Hyundai announced it is recalling 239,000 vehicles because the seat belts can explode. The recall includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras, and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrid electric vehicles. The latest recall expands and replaces three previous recalls related to the issue.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said that the seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the seat belt ahead of a crash, can explode and send shrapnel flying throughout the vehicle.

The agency said it has received reports of at least three people who have been injured due to the issue.

The automaker said it worked with a third-party engineering firm to develop a special cap that prevents the pretensioner from exploding when it is deployed. Hyundai said it will begin notifying owners in July to set up an appointment to bring their car to a dealership to have the cap installed.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.