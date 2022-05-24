'Incendiary Devices' Found In Car That Hit 3 Kids Outside Elementary School

Authorities in California said they found "incendiary devices" in the vehicle of a driver who struck three young children outside of an elementary school in Santa Ana with his car.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jason Guzman, was escorted off the campus of Taft Elementary School for trespassing on Monday (May 23) morning. Home security camera footage captured Guzman's red sedan driving erratically before jumping the sidewalk and striking three children. His car continued rolling down the sidewalk before colliding with a parked vehicle.

"I see the kids on the ground, one's in the middle of the street just laying down motionless," witness Isaias Vazquez told KTLA. "As I go to tend to them, parents are… just distraught, screaming, and I see an individual walking towards us with a knife in his hand, so immediately I called the cops."

The children, who were all under the age of 12, were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

When officers arrived, they confronted the driver, who had what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be booked into jail when he is released.

A search of the car revealed an incendiary device, which prompted the school to go on lockdown. The bomb squad was called to assist and found three more devices in the vehicle. After three hours, the area was declared safe, and the lockdown was lifted.

Investigators are trying to determine what connections, if any, Guzman had to the school.