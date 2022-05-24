Liam Payne & Maya Henry End Engagement One Year After Getting Back Together

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have called off their engagement. People confirmed that Payne and his fiancée have split for the second time nearly one year after rekindling their romance. The couple shocked fans on social media earlier this week when Henry addressed a fan-posted photo of Payne hanging on another woman. "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

At the time, the couple hadn't addressed the breakup, leading fans to believe the singer had cheated on his fiancée. People reported the pair broke up over a month ago. The former One Direction singer first started dating Henry, a model, in 2018 and confirmed their romance in September 2019. Payne proposed to Henry in August 2020 and then called it quits in June of 2021. Payne has gone on the record saying he's "just not been very good at relationships."