Liam Payne & Maya Henry End Engagement One Year After Getting Back Together
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 24, 2022
Liam Payne and Maya Henry have called off their engagement. People confirmed that Payne and his fiancée have split for the second time nearly one year after rekindling their romance. The couple shocked fans on social media earlier this week when Henry addressed a fan-posted photo of Payne hanging on another woman. "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
At the time, the couple hadn't addressed the breakup, leading fans to believe the singer had cheated on his fiancée. People reported the pair broke up over a month ago. The former One Direction singer first started dating Henry, a model, in 2018 and confirmed their romance in September 2019. Payne proposed to Henry in August 2020 and then called it quits in June of 2021. Payne has gone on the record saying he's "just not been very good at relationships."
OMG…Liam cheating on his fiancé and her finding out because she was tagged on Instagram.. pic.twitter.com/yGDqiUof18— nic (@hrryvstyles) May 23, 2022
However, it wasn't long before the two were spotted out together in St. Tropez and eventually returned to the red carpet as a couple in October. In March, Payne was seen at the Taste the Future Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills with Henry and told People they were still engaged. "She's still my fiancée," he said at the time. "We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been."
Payne shares a 5-year-old son with his ex Cheryl. The couple dated from late 2015 to July 2018, according to People.