Suspect In 'Unprovoked' Fatal Shooting On NYC Subway Taken Into Custody

By Bill Galluccio

May 24, 2022

Andrew Abdullah
Photo: New York City Police Department

The man suspected of fatally shooting a man on a New York City subway train has turned himself in. Authorities said that Andrew Abdullah, 25, shot and killed 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez in an unprovoked attack while he was on his way to brunch on Sunday (May 22) just before noon.

"Without provocation," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. "[He] pulled out a gun and fired at the victim at close range as the trains [were] crossing the Manhattan Bridge."

Abdullah fled the train as it pulled into the station and gave the gun to a homeless person. That person then sold it to somebody else for $10, who then contacted the police.

After evading police for several days, Abdullah agreed to surrender at the 5th Precinct in Chinatown.

Abdullah has a lengthy criminal history with nearly 20 arrests. His most recent arrest was on April 22, when he was nabbed for being in possession of a stolen motorcycle. He was released after a judge set his bail at $1.

He also has two pending cases from 2021, one for assault and one for criminal contempt for violating a domestic order of protection. In 2017, he was convicted of second-degree attempted murder and sentenced to three years in federal prison. He was released in 2019.

