This Is The Most Hippie Town In Colorado

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home.

That's where Thrillist comes in. Writers found the best hippie town in every state, including Colorado. This destination was chosen as the Centennial State's most hippie town: Boulder!

Writers explain why they chose this popular city:

"Given that Colorado was the first state in the nation to legalize weed, you might assume that there are plenty—plenty—of cities that could qualify as 'hippie cities.' And you would be absolutely correct. That being said, Boulder certainly takes the cake. Just a quick ride from the Mile High City, this free-spirited Rocky Mountain college town—easily one of the best places for weed tourism in the entire US—has long roots as a hippie capital, and today, it boasts a vibrant arts, culture, and festival scene that pairs nicely with the state’s longstanding cannabis culture. Schedule your trip to coincide with the Tulip, Fairy, and Elf Festival, the Polar Bear Plunge, or 4/20, and you’ll be right as rain."

