This Is The Most Hippie Town In Florida

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home.

That's where Thrillist comes in. Writers found the best hippie town in every state, including Florida. This destination was chosen as the Sunshine State's most hippie town: Cassadaga!

Writers explain why they chose this under-the-radar spot:

"Upon arrival in Cassadaga, don’t be surprised if anybody claims they’ve been expecting you—after all, it’s difficult to surprise the residents of the Psychic Capital of the World. About an hour north of Orlando, the tiny town is comprised of a community of 55 Spiritualists—that’s 37 mediums and 28 healers—who’ve gathered here to master their gifts in an accepting environment. Along with the clairvoyant locals, you’ll find shops selling crystals and pendulums, a forested trail lined with magical trinkets, a haunted museum full of creepy dolls, and more than one vortex."

Click HERE to check out Thrillist's full list of American hippie towns.