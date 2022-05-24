This Texas H-E-B Claiming Bragging Rights As Most 'Jamming' Store

One Texas H-E-B grocery store is earning a reputation for bringing the party. KENS 5 reported that the Olmos Park location has a playlist that is making everyone dance along.

Thomas Dunnam, the store's leader, said, "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits." He said that the music gets corporately chosen to boost the customer's experience.

Dunnam said, "It includes a lot of your classic hits, you know, that many of our customers grew up jamming to."

The music caught the attention of Cary Clack, a veteran writer who loves music. Clack said, "You just don't go into establishment to hear Teddy Pendergrass singing. Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes."

Clack doesn't usually go to that specific H-E-B, but stopped in for some health items and a copy of the New York Times. He said, "I see some of the H-E-B employees dancing or singing along with it. Obviously it's not just me."

So what songs are bringing the beats in this store?

Clack said he has heard 'Sara Smile' by Hall & Oates, 'Rock Steady' by the late Aretha Franklin, and 'Let's Stay Together' by Al Green. Elton John, Michael Jackson, and The Chi-Lites are also on the playlist.

James Valdez comes to the store with his wife. He said, "It's clean, very bright, and the music's awesome."