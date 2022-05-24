Tom Brady Shows Off Baseball Swing In Viral Video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed his followers why he was a Major League Baseball prospect prior to his legendary NFL career

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself taking batting practice with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski and trainer Alex Guerrero on his verified Twitter account Tuesday (May 24).

Brady admits that it had been a "long as s***" time since he'd last swung a bat before taking his hacks.

"Not good when someone makes an excuse before they start," Brady said as he stepped up to the plate.

The legendary quarterback -- who apparently swings left-handed despite throwing right-handed -- then hits a line drive over Gronkowski's head into deep centerfield.

Gronkowski does, however, field a deep fly ball cleanly on the next clip shown.