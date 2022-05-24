Watch A Little Kid Join Limp Bizkit Onstage To Perform 'Break Stuff'

By Katrina Nattress

May 24, 2022

Limp Bizkit is wrapping the North American leg of their Limp Bizkit Still Sucks tour this month, and during a show at the Resch Center in Wisconsin on Sunday (May 22), the band made one young fan's dreams come true. While saying their goodbyes, Fred Durst said “I promised this young man a little favor,” and invited a little kid to perform their Significant Other hit "Break Stuff" onstage with the group.

“Let’s hear it for this little motherf**ker,” Durst exclaimed as the kid burst into the song's profane bridge. Unsurprisingly, fans went wild at the song's climax, and everyone simultaneously began jumping and yelling "give me something to break!" After it ended the kid threw his hat into the crowd. Legendary.

Watch it all go down above and check out a list of Limp Bizkit's remaining North American tour dates below.

Limp Bizkit Still Sucks North American Tour Dates

May 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

May 26 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

May 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

May 29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

May 31 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Limp Bizkit
