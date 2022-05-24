Watch Harry Styles Nail A Wet Leg Cover And Send Fans Into A Frenzy

By Katrina Nattress

May 24, 2022

Wet Leg is one of the most buzzy new indie bands out there, and Harry Styles is one of the biggest pop stars, so what happens when he covers their song? Apparently fans lose their minds.

Fresh off the release of his latest album Harry's House, the singer stopped by BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform “As It Was,” “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” off the record, and also treated fans to a cover of Wet Leg's "Wet Dream" off the English duo's self-titled debut. Equipped with a guitar, Styles pulls off the same effortlessly cool style as the original and really nails the cover. Wet Leg had the perfect reaction to his rendition of their song, tweeting a melting face emoji alongside a clip of the performance. Fans of both artists also couldn't get enough.

"this might have just taken the cake for his best cover ever," a Styles fan commented on YouTube.

"I didn’t know I needed this but now I’ve heard it there’s no way I can live without it," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Wet Leg fans expressed their happiness on Twitter with replies like "OH… MY… GOODNESS…" and "Harry killed it, love it so much."

Watch Styles cover Wet Leg's "Wet Dream" above.

