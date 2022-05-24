Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Was It Yours?

Be sure to check your pockets — a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Texas.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the A&R Food Store on Poly Webb Road in Arlington, Texas, according to CW33. The $1 million ticket matched all five winning numbers (1-33-37-39-42) from Monday (May 23) night's Powerball drawing, excluding the Powerball number (26).

The ticket purchased was a Quick Pick.

"There were also two secondary prize winners who matched four out of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball; they also chose the Power Play to double their winnings from $50,000 to $100,000," CW33 reported.

Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date, according to the Texas Lottery.

In more lottery news, a Houston resident claimed a $1 Mega Millions prize last week. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at a Circle M gas station located at 13203 Aldine Westfield Road #A in Houston, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers (11-41-43-44-65), but not the Mega Ball (13). On the same ticket, the claimant also won $510.