Woman Accuses Pastor Of Sexually Assaulting Her When She Was 16

An Indiana woman accused the pastor of New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw of having sex with her when she was a teenager.

John Lowe II addressed his congregation to announce he was resigning and admitted to committing an act of adultery nearly 20 years ago.

"I committed adultery. It was nearly 20 years ago. It continued far too long. It involved one person, and there's been no other," he said.

"I've been asked why did I wait so long to deal with it. The answer there is no good answer. I told myself for years, silence served to protect everyone," Lowe added.

After Lowe had finished speaking, a woman and her husband stood up and asked to speak.

"For 27 years, I lived in a prison. It was not 20 years. I lived in a prison of lies and pain. Lying to protect the Lowe family. I thought I was a horrible person having suicidal thoughts, not realizing what had truly been done to me," she said.

The woman told members of the church that Lowe took her virginity in his office when she was just 16-years-old, and that church officials covered it up.

"I am a prisoner no longer," she continued through tears. "I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do," she said. "You did things to my teenaged body that had never and should have never been done."

"You are not the victim here," she added.

The woman's husband also spoke and called for Lowe to be held accountable for his actions.

"It's not just adultery. It's another level when it's a teenager, and I will not let this man talk about my wife like that. It happened for nine years," he said. "People have to be held accountable. They can't just bamboozle people and say, 'I just committed adultery.' It was far beyond adultery."

The Kosciusko County prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the woman's claims, but no charges have yet to be filed.