All Deaths In Texas School Shooting Happened In One Classroom

Shocking new details are emerging about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, barricaded himself inside of a classroom after shooting his grandmother.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, the spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety, said the suspect opened fire on officers as they entered the school building.

"Some of those officers were shot," Olivarez said on NBC's TODAY. "So at that point, they began breaking windows around the school trying to evacuate children, teachers, anybody they could, trying to get them out of that building."

Olivarez noted that all of the victims were in the same classroom.

He said that the shooter was "able to make entry into a classroom, barricaded himself inside that classroom and again just began shooting numerous children and teachers that were in that classroom, having no regard for human life, just a complete, evil person by not having any regard for children."

The gunman was shot and killed by officers as they stormed the classroom. An off-duty Customs and Border Protection agent was near the school when the shooting occurred and rushed inside with two other law enforcement officers. They engaged the shooter, who was hiding behind a barricade and killed him.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the massacre.

"We're trying to determine that, that's why we're working with FBI right now to kind of look back to see if there were any indicators, any red flags, looking at social media. What we know about the shooter is that he is a resident here in Uvalde, he did attend one of the local high schools, he lived with his grandparents, was unemployed, no friends, no girlfriend that we can identify at this time, no criminal history, no gang affiliation as well," he said.