Did You Know There Was A Christmas Town In Arizona Called Santa Claus?

About 115 miles east of California's Mojave National Preserve lies a small town in Arizona known for its Christmas spirit. Its name? Santa Claus, of course!

Santa Claus, Arizona, is where you can find a stretch of four miles is now an abandoned amusement park, according to ABC 15. The city, now in ruins, used to be a "holiday hub" for celebrities located an hour south of Las Vegas between mile markers 57 and 58. If you come across a huge Santa Claus sign, you're going the right way.

This town was previously home to a restaurant called the Christmas Tree Inn, a gift shop, a train and a post office. It was established in the late 1930s by Ninon Talbott and her husband. According to ABC 15, the holiday attractions closed in 1995 and in 2003, Santa Claus had a population of just 10 people.

You can see photos of the abandoned town here.