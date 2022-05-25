Have You Visited The Best Vineyard In All Of California?

It is National Wine Day; and the more you know about the best vineyards in California, the better! By noting the best vineyard, you will be able to trace your favorite bottle of wine all the way back to the shelves at your local convenience store.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the best vineyard in all of California is Bien Nacido. Bien Nacido spans for 3,000 acres and is home to a large number of grape varieties. The slope of the hills in tandem with the breeze from the Pacific Ocean, give each bottle of wine a unique acidity.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the best vineyard in California:

"Bien Nacido is ground zero of California's Santa Maria Valley—it is the vineyard against which all of Santa Maria is measured. It's the benchmark, crown jewel of the region. Bien Nacido's size is just about exactly 3,000 acres, of which roughly 600 acres are actually planted to vineyard land. While the site is home to several grape varieties, it's Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that thrive in the site's undulating hills and varying slopes and aspects, which are treated to Pacific Ocean breezes funneling up through the uniquely west-east oriented Santa Ynez Mountains. The resulting wines enjoy a pronounced acidity."

