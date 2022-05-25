'How To Murder Your Husband' Author Found Guilty Of Murdering Husband

A romance novelist who had previously written an essay entitled How to Murder Your Husband was found guilty of murdering her husband on Wednesday (May 25).

An Oregon court ruled that Nancy Crampton-Brophy was guilty of second-degree murder in relation to the death of her husband, Daniel Brophy, in June 2018, KATU reports.

Crampton-Brophy is scheduled for sentencing on Monday, June 13.

Both the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments on Monday (May 25) following a 25-day session in court.

Investigators report students and staff found the body of Brophy, a chef at the Oregon Culinary Institute, at the privately-owned trade school on the morning of June 2, 2018.

Crampton-Brophy was among the hundreds of people in attendance for a vigil honoring her husband in his hometown of Beaverton two days later and said, "Dan was one of the very few people I've known that did exactly what he wanted in life and loved doing it."

The author was arrested and charged in connection to her husband's death three months later and pleaded not guilty, with the trial finally beginning in April 2022 after a lengthy delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crampton-Brophy claimed she was home at the time of her husband's death, however, surveillance footage called upon by prosecutors during the trial showed her minivan driving near the institute at the time of her husband's death.