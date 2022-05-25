Kelly Clarkson Endures 'Near-Impossible' Task For Her Next Project

Kelly Clarkson has delivered hundreds of stunning covers, spanning the genres (and the decades) as she performs some of the best songs by beloved artists. The “Kellyoke” segment of the iconic singer-songwriter’s talk show inspired a new EP… The six-track collection is set to release on June 9.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Clarkson said. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

The Kellyoke EP will include “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt, “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, “Queen Of The Night” by Whitney Houston, “Trampoline by Shaed, and “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead.

Clarkson has covered tons of other songs on her show, including fan-favorites by Harry Styles, Dolly Parton, Mary J. Blige, Keith Whitley, Lauren Daigle, ABBA, Christina Aguilera, Outkast, Kenny Loggins, the Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran and many more.

Watch her latest “Kellyoke” cover — an early 2000s Keith Urban song — here: