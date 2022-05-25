North Korea Conducted Three Missile Tests Hours After Biden Left Asia

By Bill Galluccio

May 25, 2022

SKOREA-NKOREA-WEAPON
Photo: Getty Images

Hours after President Joe Biden left Asia following a series of meetings with leaders in South Korea and Japan, North Korea launched three missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

It was the seventeenth time that North Korea has conducted missile tests this year and the first since May 12. Wednesday's (May 25) tests included an intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range weapons. It was the first time since 2017 that North Korea had launched an ICBM.

According to Reutersthe other two missiles were KN-23 SRBMs, which are designed to fly at a lower trajectory to evade missile defenses.

Officials in South Korea also said that also North Korea conducted experiments with detonation devices in apparent preparation for its seventh nuclear test.

South Korea's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said that one of the KN-23 SRBM missiles failed mid-flight.

In response to the missile tests, the United States and South Korea conducted live-fire drills, which included tests of both countries' surface-to-surface missile systems.

"We think it had political intentions, to test our new administration's security readiness ... and send a strategic message to South Korea and the United States after President Biden left," Kim said at a press briefing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.