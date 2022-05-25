Before a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday (May 24), he shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face in her car, according to CNN. The grandmother is "in critical condition at this point but she's still alive," Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said in a press conference. She was medevaced to San Antonio, which is about 85 miles west of Uvalde.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference that the 18-year-old shooter's grandmother called the police after she was shot. McCraw said the grandmother "reported him to the police department," and she was then able to "run across the street" to get help from a neighbor.

During this time, the gunman fled in his grandmother's car "to drive approximately 0.29 miles" to the school, which was about a block and a half away. He had an accident with another vehicle outside the school before entering. "He crashed the vehicle at that point in time. He exited with a backpack, took a rifle with him," McCraw said. He entered the building through a backdoor on the west side of campus.

About 30 minutes before the shooter arrived at the school, he shared his plans on Facebook, Abbott said in a press conference. "I'm going to shoot my grandmother," the gunman said, according to Abbott. A later message said, "I shot my grandmother" and "I'm going to shoot an elementary school." The governor described these messages as Facebook posts, according to CNN.

Twenty-one people — including 19 children and two teachers — were killed at the elementary school on Tuesday.