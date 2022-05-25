This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Washington State

The United States is full of breathtaking scenery and natural wonders, from the stunning Rocky Mountains, huge cliffsides, and winding shores to deep valleys and amazing national parks. Some of these places end up being must-see tourist destinations for both Americans and international visitors.

Since the country is full of scenic locations, Travel + Leisure scoured the U.S. to find out the most beautiful place in every state:

"Mother Nature wasn't modest with America, where her handiwork ranges from magical desert mesas to wooded river valleys to whisper-thin barrier islands. You might even say she was particularly heavy-handed when doling out American scenery."

Washington state is known for the sprawling mountain range like the Cascades, gorgeous lakes, unique coasts, and a plethora of forests for hiking and other physical activities. The most awesome natural beauty in Washington state is Hurricane Ridge!