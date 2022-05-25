WATCH: Beto O'Rourke Interrupts News Conference On Texas School Shooting

Democratic politician Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press conference about the elementary school shooting being held by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Just as Abbott was about to turn the microphone over to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, O'Rourke made his way toward the front of the room to confront the politicians who were assembled. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn were both in attendance.

"You are doing nothing," O'Rourke could be heard saying at one point.

"This is totally predictable," he also told them.

Patrick and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin had harsh words for O'Rourke, who is running against Governor Abbott in November.

McLaughlin told him he was "out of line" and called him a "sick son of a b****" for turning the shooting into a "political issue."

Officers escorted O'Rourke out of the auditorium, and Abbott addressed the outburst before continuing.

"There are family members who are crying as we speak, there are family members whose hearts are broken, there is no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts. We all, every Texan, every American, has the responsibility. We need to focus not on ourselves and our agendas," he said.