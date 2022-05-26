Andy Fletcher Of Depeche Mode Dies At 60

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died at the age of 60.

Fletcher was a founding member and the keyboard player of Depeche Mode. The cause of death is not yet known, according to E News.

The group wrote in their announcement on Thursday (May 26): "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy "Fletch" Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

Depeche Mode was formed in 1980 by band members Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Martin Gore, and Dave Gahan. Fletcher was a devoted member of the band for over 40 years. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.