BEWARE: Jumping Worms Invade California

This is no ordinary earthworm that we're talking about. Amynthas agrestis, otherwise known as 'crazy worms' or 'jumping worms', have relentlessly wiggled their way to California. According to UPI, these worms are able to jump an entire foot in the air. Aside from this horrifying quality, they are able to clone themselves, regenerate, and reproduce without mating. Scientists have no solution to the rapid growth of the species in America. That is why simply picking them up and moving them poses a challenge, and is not advised by officials.

The California Department of Agriculture weighed in on some of the traits that cause the jumping worms to be considered harmful.

"True to their name, they jump and thrash immediately when handled, behaving more like a threatened snake than a worm, sometimes even breaking and shedding their tail when caught."

Native to East Asia, the jumping worms are termed to be aggressive and have a large appetite. According to KSBW, scientists are very worried about the posing effect that these worms could have on the biodiversity of California’s environment. The worms eat good soil that greatly impacts the well being of forests, gardens and more. They take all of the nutrients from the soil, which also impacts the earthworm population.

To identify the worm, look for a white ring near the head. If you find one, officials recommend to kill it immediately.