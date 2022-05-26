Billie Eilish Reflects On Her Daytime TV Debut In Final 'Ellen' Episode

Billie Eilish emotionally reflected on her daytime TV debut on the final episode of Ellen today (May 26.) The singer made her debut on the show in 2018 where she performed “You Should See Me in a Crown.”

“I was so scared,” she said of her first time on the show. “You started this show the year after I was born. This was in my house constantly. Every day. I mean, really. I would walk into the kitchen every day and my mom would be watching you. I love you, Ellen." She later added, “I was just thinking about my first time sitting here. It was one of the first times I’d ever been on television and it was with you and it was insane… I’m feeling a little like that right now.”

The "Happier Than Ever" singer confirmed to the talk show host that she's been feeling "great." "I’m just having the time of my life,” she said. “It’s been so much fun. The world is coming back, I’m doing shows and it’s so good." Fans are in luck too because the singer revealed she's “just now starting to think of the next [album].” For now though, she's enjoying being on tour which she says "has been so good.”

Watch the interview below.